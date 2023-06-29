PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the nation and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid ul Azha praying to Allah Almighty to shower His on Pakistan.

“I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and pray to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices of the entire Islamic nation,” he said in his tweet.

On this holy day, he said Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) presented an perpetual example of sacrifice while expressing submission to Allah.

“Allah Ta’ala liked this act so much that He made it obligatory for the Ummah of Muhammad (peace be upon him) until the day of Judgment.”

The prime minister said sacrifice was not a ritual, but a universal sentiment. “Qurbani is not just the name of slaughtering an animal, but its purpose is to sacrifice one’s life in the way of Allah to achieve higher goals,” he said adding that it was a fact that no nation in the world could progress unless it had the spirit of self-sacrifice.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Pakistan and all the Muslims of the whole world and I pray to Allah to shower His blessings on Pakistan and to reward all of us with His righteous deeds,” he added.