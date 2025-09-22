PM felicitates KSA leadership, people on National Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, has extended the warmest felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi brothers and sisters, on the observance of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On this joyous occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations.

In a message, he said it was a matter of immense joy and pride for him that during his recent historic visit to Riyadh, a very warm reception and heartfelt hospitality were accorded to him and his delegation.

The prime minister expressed his deepest gratitude to the Saudi brothers and sisters, adding the people of Pakistan joined him in thanking King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a visit marked by unmatched affection and memorable moments.

“The ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are rooted in the religion Islam, history, brotherhood and mutual trust and these will remain strong and everlasting,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further said that they took pride in standing alongside their Saudi brothers and sisters in the Kingdom’s remarkable journey of development which continued under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Today, he said Saudi Arabia enjoyed a prominent place among the comity of nation that was a brilliant manifestation of foresightedness and wisdom.

“The Pakistani nation will always remember the solidarity expressed by the Saudi leadership and the people during tensions with India in May this year.

We never forget the economic support extended by Saudi Arabia which provided much-needed support to our economy,” he added.

The prime minister said millions of Pakistanis considered Saudi Arabia as their second home and were actively contributing to its progress and development.

These contributions by the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia were source of strength for the bilateral friendly relations, progress and prosperity between the two brotherly nations, he added.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.