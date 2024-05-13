PM felicitates Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on election as MQM-P chairman

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on his election as Chairman of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The prime minister, in a statement, said that while serving as the MQM-P convener, Khalid Maqbool had inculcated a new spirit in the party which supported the government in its tough decisions made in the national interests.

He expressed the hope that under Siddiqui’s leadership, the MPM-P would truly represent the people and play a more active for the resolution of their issues.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services