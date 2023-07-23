LAHORE, July 23 (APP) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Hamza Khan on clinching the title of World Junior Squash Champion, 2023.

The prime minister thanked the new champion for winning the title for Pakistan after a gap of 37 years and observed that his win had reminded the triumph of Jansher Khan in 1986 World Squash championship, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also extended his congratulations to Hamza’s parents, coach, team mates and the nation on the historic achievement and said the entire nation felicitated Hamza Khan for raising the national flag high in the game of squash.

🇵🇰 PAKISTAN'S FIRST CHAMPION SINCE 1986!



Hamza Khan comes from behind to win the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championship!



Result: WSF World Junior Squash Championships Men's Final



🇵🇰 [3/4] Hamza Khan bt [3/4] Mohamed Zakaria 🇪🇬

3-1: 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, 11-6#WSFjuniors pic.twitter.com/mKsEkEFknO — World Squash (@WorldSquash) July 23, 2023

He expressed the hope that in future, Hamza Khan would once again make Pakistan as an invincible side in the game of squash.

During the last fifteen months, the national players had brought laurels to home in mountaineering, boxing, squash and other games, he added.

"They support me, every single time" 🙏



An emotional Hamza Khan reacts to his WSF World Junior Squash Championship win#WSFjuniors @paksquash @squashAUS pic.twitter.com/gZ94sq39k1 — World Squash (@WorldSquash) July 23, 2023

On Sunday, Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 after beating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria, and became Pakistan’s first champion since 1986.

Hamza beat Zakaria 3-1 during the final match of the tournament played in Melbourne, Australia.

🎙 "Pakistani Squash is back!"



Here's the moment 🇵🇰 Hamza Khan ended Pakistan's 37-year wait for a WSF World Junior Squash Champion title 🏆#WSFjuniors @paksquash @squashAUS pic.twitter.com/h7K50hAVjH — World Squash (@WorldSquash) July 23, 2023