Saturday, November 15, 2025
PM felicitates Green Shirts on winning ODI series against Sri Lanka 

17
ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, congratulated the national cricket team on winning the tri-One Day International (ODI) series against the visiting Sri Lankan team. 

On his X handle, the prime minister posted, “I congratulate our national team on winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka, and I commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their great efforts.”  

It was a wonderful display of cricket’s unifying spirit, he further said, expressing special thanks to the Sri Lankan players and management. Their participation once again reflected the enduring friendship between the two nations. 

Pakistan leads the three ODI series by 2-0. 

