PM felicitates Field Marshal Asim Munir on his appointment as CDF

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on his historic appointment as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

“As the sentinel of our nation’s security, his leadership has been pivotal in guiding our brave Armed Forces to a decisive victory in Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth),” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

The prime minister emphasized that the people of Pakistan will always remember his bold and courageous leadership in war time, that unified the Armed Forces, galvanized the entire nation and secured a historic victory for our homeland.

He also felicitated Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu on the extension of his tenure. “Under his exemplary command, the Pakistan Air Force destroyed seven enemy aircraft and sophisticated missile defense systems with unmatched professionalism and reinforced Pakistan’s air superiority,” the prime minister added.

He said all national institutions stood united for the defence, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.

“InshAllah together, we will make our country’s defence truly invincible,” he remarked.