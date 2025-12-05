PM felicitates Field Marshal Asim Munir on appointment as Chief of Defence Forces

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday congratulated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on his appointment as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

He expressed best wishes for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He said, “The appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces is in line with contemporary and modern warfare requirements. The country’s defence will improve further.”

“Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our brave forces delivered a crushing defeat to the enemy,” he added.

He said, “Under the leadership of Field Marshal, the brilliant success in Marka e Haq made Pakistan’s name shine all over the world and the country gained respect.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated and expressed good wishes to Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on his two-year extension in service.

He said, “Under the leadership of Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force destroyed enemy warplanes with its excellent professional skills during Marka e Haq and frightened the enemy.”

“All institutions of the country will work together for the defence, development and prosperity of Pakistan,” he remarked.

He said, “Together, we will make the country’s defence impregnable.”