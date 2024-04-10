PM extends Eid greetings to military leadership

PM shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid greetings to the top brass of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on telephone, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to the Jawans of armed forces that were safeguarding the country’s frontiers.

Under the professional leadership of the chiefs of armed forces, their Jawans were foiling the nefarious designs of enemies and terrorists, he added.

On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the prime minister said, the nation paid tribute to Shuhada and their families.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services