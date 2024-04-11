PM Shehbaz,  Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a cordial telephone conversation on Thursday.
In return, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reciprocated the Eid greetings to the prime minister.
Both leaders prayed for the advancement and prosperity of the nation.
On the blessed occasion of Eid ul Fitr, they also prayed for an end to oppression and atrocities being committed against the people of Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

