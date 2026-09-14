PM extends condolences to UK PM over demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday extended his heartfelt condolences to United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the passing of his father.

In a post on X, he said, “My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the passing of his father. Our thoughts are with Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his family at this difficult time as they bear this irreparable loss.”