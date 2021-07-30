PM expresses solidarity with Turkey at loss of life in wildfire tragedy

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressing solidarity with the government and people of Turkey at the tragic loss of life in the wildfire tragedy said Pakistan was ready to offer any help at this difficult time.

“We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time,” the Prime Minister said in a twitter post.