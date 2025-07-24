PM expresses satisfaction over improved credit rating of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed satisfaction over the improvement in Pakistan’s credit rating by S&P Global Ratings.

In a statement, he said rise of Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B- proved that Pakistan’s economy was moving rapidly towards stability.

The improvement in Pakistan’s credit rating will not only help in accessing the international capital market but will also reduce the pressure of paying external debts, he noted.

“Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators are improving,” he said adding, “The improvement in credit rating will enhance the confidence of foreign investors in the Pakistani economy.”

He said international financial institutions and rating agencies were also acknowledging the successful economic policies of the government.

“The efforts of the government’s economic team are commendable”, he added.