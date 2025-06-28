HomeLatest NewsPM expresses satisfaction over Bloomberg report on Pakistan's economy
PM expresses satisfaction over Bloomberg report on Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed satisfaction over Bloomberg report on stability in Pakistani economy.

He said, “The report acknowledges important institutional reforms in various sectors, successful agreement with the International Monetary Fund and timely loan repayments, which are definitely evidence of improvement in the government’s economic situation.”

“Pakistan is among the few countries that, according to Bloomberg report, showed the most improvement in the economy in the last 12 months,” he said adding, “Pakistan is moving fast towards its strong economic future.”

He said the improved economic indicators were the result of consistent hard work and dedication of the government’s economic team.

