Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeLatest NewsPM expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 150,000 points mark
Latest NewsNational

PM expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 150,000 points mark

16
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 150,000-point milestone.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market was a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.

By the grace of Allah, economic improvement has restored the confidence of investors and the business community, the prime minister said adding that the country was on the path to progress. However, he stressed that more hard work was required.

He said the economic team worked tirelessly day and night to steer the economy out of difficulties.

The investors and business community continued economic activities in Pakistan even during tough times, which is commendable, PM Shehbaz added.

He hoped that with the growth of business and increase in investment in the country, more employment opportunities would also be created.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan