ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent and peaceful citizens due to the firing by Khawarij in Bagh Maidan area of Tirah Valley.

He directed authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

He strongly condemned the firing by Khawarij on peaceful citizens.

“The heinous designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve,” he said adding, “We will eliminate terrorists and terrorism.”