PM expresses grief over Karachi fire incident  

Sunday, January 18, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, expressed grief over the fire incident at Gul Plaza in Karachi. 

The prime minister shared the grief of the families of those who lost their lives in the inferno. 

The prime minister directed that all possible measures should be taken to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. 

He further asked that all possible assistance should be provided to the affected traders and other individuals, besides all relevant departments should work together in the rescue operation. 

The prime minister directed that all necessary facilities should also be provided to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.  

