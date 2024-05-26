PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Talat Hussain, a veteran film, TV and radio artist.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

He said Talat Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was well-known to an era.

The prime minister said Talat Hussain’s lively acting skills won the hearts of drama and films fans worldwide.

His contributions for Pakistan’s theater, film, TV and radio will always be remembered, the prime minister said adding that the gap created with his death could never be filled.

“May Allah grant the deceased a high rank in Jannat ul Firdaus,” he prayed.