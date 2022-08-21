PM expresses grief over death of singer Nayyara Noor 

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over death of renowned playback singer Nayyara Noor.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world of music.

نامور گلوکارہ نیرہ نور کا انتقال موسیقی کی دنیا کے لیے ایک نا قابل تلافی نقصان ہے۔ وہ اپنی آواز میں ترنم اور سوز کی وجہ سے خاص پہچان رکھتی تھیں۔ غزل ہو یا گیت جو بھی انہوں نے گایا کمال گایا۔ان کی وفات سے پیدا ہونے والا خلا کبھی پُر نہیں ہوگا۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جنت میں جگہ دے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022

Late singer was known for her melodious voice and feelings, he said, adding whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, they became remarkable.

The prime minister said with her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled.

Nayyar Noor

Nayyara Noor died in Karachi after illness. She was 72. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. Late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006.

Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.