President, PM grieved over death of nine persons in Chilas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief over the death of nine persons of a family in Bonar Das, Chilas after a roof of an old house caved in.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, expressed condolences with the bereaved family and said that they shared their grief.

چلاس، بونر داس میں بوسیدہ مکان کی چھت گرنے سے 9 افراد کے جاں بحق ہونے پر بے حد دُکھ ہے۔ ہم متاثرہ خاندان کے غم میں شریک ہیں اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد سے تعزیت کرتے ہیں۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومین کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبرجمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

The president and the prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

According to local media, the house collapsed in Bonar Das area of the city, burying family members, including a female, her daughters and her sons under the rubble.