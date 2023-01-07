PM expresses grief over death of Fed secretary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Shair Alam Mehsud.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He observed that late Shair Alam Mehsud was among the best officers of bureaucracy.

With his death, Pakistan Civil Service had lost a competent officer, he added.