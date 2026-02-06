PM expresses gratitude for global support after suicide attack in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed gratitude for the strong messages of sympathy and support that were received from across the globe, in the wake of suicide attack in Islamabad.

In a post on X, he said, “I am grateful for the strong messages of sympathy and support that we have received from across the globe, in the wake of today’s heart wrenching suicide attack in Islamabad. The support of our friends and partners has always remained critical in Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.”

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice with full force and their nefarious designs will never be allowed to succeed,” he said adding, “The brave Pakistani nation stands united at this time and we remain fully committed to our resolve to defeat terrorism, as we always have.”