PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Diamer bus accident

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in an unfortunate tourists’ bus accident at Karakoram Highway in Thalichi area of Diamer district.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

The prime minister ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts causing the fatal accident.

He also directed the relevant authorities in Gilgit Baltistan for immediate relief activities, besides directing the federal departments to assist them.

The prime minister directed for provision of all available treatment to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.