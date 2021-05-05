PM expresses deep grief over death of Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted”Deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri ldr (leader) Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.”

The prime minister further said that India’s oppression of Kashmiris was a blot on international community’s collective conscience.

Deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri ldr Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody. India's oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on int community's collective conscience. We will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 5, 2021

“We will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination in acc (accordance) with UNSC Resolutions,” he said in the tweet.