PM expresses condolences to Kuwaiti Crown Prince; reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity

ISLAMABAD, March 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, once again, condemned in the strongest terms, the attacks on Kuwait and expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives, while praying for early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with and support to the brotherly people of Kuwait, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further stressed upon the need for all the regional countries to work together to maintain peace, stability, and resolve all differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, conveying their best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the people of Pakistan, Kuwait, as well as the entire Muslim Ummah.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm and respectful regards to the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

While reaffirming the strong historic fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Kuwait, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince of Kuwait to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.