PM expresses condolence over Sher Mazari’s death

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, a prominent Baloch politician.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played a leading role in the country’s politics.

“Our national politics is poorer with his death. He belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values & principles. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” he said while paying tribute to the contributions of late Mazari.

Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played leading role in the country's politics. Our national politics is poorer with his death. He belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values & principles. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 5, 2022

Late Mir Balakh Sher was a chief of Mazari tribe and had served as a caretaker prime minister during 1983. He passed away on Friday. He was 94.