PM expresses concern over missing army helicopter

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed concern over missing helicopter of Army Aviation in Balochistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said the whole nation was praying for the safe return and security of the sons of the country who were out to help the flood affectees.

بلوچستان سے آرمی ایوی ایشن کے ہیلی کاپٹر کی گمشدگی تشویشناک ہے۔ پوری قوم اللہ تعالیٰ کے حضور سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد پر نکلنے والے وطن کے ان بیٹوں کی سلامتی، حفاظت اور بخیریت واپسی کے لئے دعا گو ہے۔ ان شاءاللہ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 1, 2022

