PM expresses concern about health of King Salman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he was deeply concerned by the news that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was admitted in hospital for medical tests.

In a post on X, he said, “Deeply concerned by the news that Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is admitted in hospital for medical tests.”

He said, “The people of Pakistan hold His Majesty in the highest esteem. We join our Saudi brothers and sisters in praying for His Majesty’s swift and complete recovery to full health, vitality, and continued leadership.”