MULTAN, Jan 02 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed full confidence of both the public and the Parliament unlike the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was voted to power by the masses and the opposition should honour that public mandate, he said while talking to the people of his constituency.

Qureshi said the whole nation knew the politics of PDM leaders very well and the government was not worried from their so-called protest movement.

He questioned as to why the opposition leaders were waiting for January 31 to tender resignations from the assembles. Their disappointment was apparent as the prime minister would not resign as per their desire or pressure.

The PDM leaders failed to take any decision in their over five and a half hours meeting, he added.

The foreign minister said the PTI government was making all-out efforts to ensure early completion of the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would bring a new era of development in the country.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was following modern trends of economic diplomacy. The diplomats across the globe were given certain targets to promote the country’s economy, he added.

Qureshi welcomed the Intra-Afghan dialogue process and stated that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace in the region.

He said the Hindutva policy of Naredra Modi government was a threat to peace and stability of the entire Asia.

The foreign minister spent a busy day. He chaired a meeting to review different uplift projects.He visited different areas of the constituency to condole with the people whose relatives had died.