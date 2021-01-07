ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ensure the sufficient availability of daily use commodities for the masses.

The prime minister, in a meeting with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, appreciated the provincial government for taking measures to bring about food security, a PM Office press release said.

Besides discussing the political situation, the chief minister also apprised the prime minister of food security policy of his government.