PM due in Karachi today to meet MQM-P leadership, PTI parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Karachi today to meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan as well as the parliamentarians of his own party in Sindh.

During the day-long visit, the prime minister will go to the MQM-P head office at Bahadurabad area of Karachi to meet the party leaders.

Later, he will also meet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh to activate the party workers in the province.