PM discusses regional situation with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday spoke with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the current regional situation.

In a post on X, he said, “Spoke with my dear brother President Erdogan this evening on the grave regional situation following Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran.”

“We agreed such actions are a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace. Also condemned Israel’s continued brutality in Palestine.

Reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace & multilateral diplomacy, including at the UN and OIC,” he said adding, “Appreciated President Erdogan’s leadership & congratulated him on the honour conferred by Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.”

In another post on X, he said he spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

“Strongly condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity — an affront to international law & the UN Charter. Iran has every right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said adding, “Grateful to President Pezeshkian for appreciation of Pakistan’s unwavering and principled position at the UN Security Council calling out Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran, Palestine and others in the region.”

The prime minister said, “We agreed that the international community, particularly the Ummah, must act together to halt these grave violations.”