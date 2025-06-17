PM discusses constituencies’ issues with MNAs in separate meetings

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday discussed issues of relevant constituencies during separate meetings with Members of the National Assembly Sardar Shamsher Ali Mazari, Abdul Qadir Khosa and Iftikhar Nazir.

During the meeting, the overall and political situation of the country was discussed, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.