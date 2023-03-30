PM directs uninterrupted gas supply to citizens during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that uninterrupted supply of gas to the citizens at the times of Iftar and Sehri in Ramazan should be ensured.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing during a meeting chaired by him on the issue of low gas pressure, interruption and loadshedding of gas in Karachi.

On the orders of the PM, the officials resolved the issue of gas loadshedding in Karachi, redressing complaints of citizens of the city.

While taking strict notice of the issue of gas loadshedding which was raised in the Parliament, Shehbaz Sharif said a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for smooth supply of gas to the citizens during Ramazan.

The authorities implemented orders of the prime minister by taking emergency measures to end the gas loadshedding.

The PM said the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated.