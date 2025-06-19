PM directs transparency in all phases of Jinnah Medical Complex project 

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in all phases of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center to be constructed in the federal capital.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the progress on the project, said that Jinnah Medical Complex would be a state-of-the-art hospital equipped with the best medical facilities and advanced medical research equipment to serve the entire region.

During the briefing on the project, it was told that roadshows were held in China, Turkey, South Korea, and Singapore where the globally renowned companies had expressed interest in the project.

It was told that two conferences were held regarding the construction of the Complex, attended by 33 companies from 10 countries. Besides, the process of acquiring 600 kanals of land for the project was progressing swiftly.

The participants of the meeting were told that the advertisements for the appointment of experts/consultants had also been published internationally.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Syed Mustafa Kamal, Chairman of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Professor Dr. Saeed Akhter, and relevant senior government officials.