PM directs to formulate timeline-based action plan for next year Hajj

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to formulate a detailed action plan with timeline for the next year’s Hajj without any delay.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on preparations for next year’s Hajj, directed the Ministry to start preparations from now.

He said that the action plan should be formulated based on the Hajj policy issued by Saudi government.

“No laxity in serving Hajj pilgrims next year will be tolerated,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said and also directed to regularize the private Hajj scheme.

Federal ministers Musadik Malik, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf and concerned senior officials attended the meeting.