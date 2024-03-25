PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed initiation of action against tax defaulters and evaders on emergency basis.

The prime minister directed for constitution of a committee to identify the hurdles and responsibilities in the track and trace system. The committee would identify the hurdles and people involved in tax theft within seven days.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding implementation of Track and Trace System in Islamabad, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The committee would be tasked to submit future proposals over enforcement of automatic tax system in factories and industries.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzaib Khan, Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and other senior officials.

The prime minister questioned as to why the system was still inactive?

He observe that this system should have been made functional in tobacco, sugar, cement and fertilizer industries in the

last two years, adding that the system should be placed in other important sectors of the economy.

He said that all the legal impediments in the enforcement of track and trace system should be removed.

The prime minister directed that the system should be enforced at all the production lines of cement factories, besides he summoned a comprehensive plan over digital strategy and automated track and trace system.

He further directed that all those factories that resisted the implementation of track and trace system should be immediately sealed.

He opined that besides revenues, the said system could also be utilized for counterfeit and substandard products.

The prime minister asked for end to fake and unregistered cigarettes and their destruction.

The country was facing economic issues and mafia with their connivance had been inflicting damages to the national kitty, he added.

The prime minister also asked for seeking help of the international institutions in the track and trace system.

The meeting was apprised in detail about the hurdles in the automated enactment of the track and trace system in the cement, sugar, fertilizer and tobacco sectors.

The meeting was told that in 14 tobacco factories, the system was fully functional whereas 12 others had been sealed for non-compliance.

The system was fully functional in fertilizer industry while it was facing problems in sugar and cement factories due to some technical issues which were being addressed.

The meeting was further apprised that raids were being conducted on godowns throughout the country to control the smuggling.

The prime minister directed that the law enforcement agencies should assist FBR.