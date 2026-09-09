PM directs survey of properties for loans under Apna Ghar Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the provincial chief secretaries to conduct a comprehensive survey of properties that could be made available for providing loans to people seeking to build homes under the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Scheme.

Chairing a review meeting on access to finance plan 2026-28, the prime minister said that providing affordable housing to low-income and middle-class segments was the government’s top priority.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that 147,504 applications had so far been received under the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Scheme, of which 53,127 applications have been approved.

The total value of approved applications under the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Scheme stands at Rs313.42 billion, while loans amounting to Rs45.43 billion have been disbursed to 8,739 applicants.

A system is being developed to identify plots across the country that meet mortgage requirements, with Islamabad serving as the pilot city, the meeting was informed.

It was informed in the meeting that an effective mechanism will be devised to involve renowned housing developers in the process to further streamline the Apna Ghar Scheme.

The prime minister stressed the banks and financial institutions to play their role in extending loans to farmers, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the housing sector.

“The government would encourage banks that play an active role in providing loans,” he said adding that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country’s economy, and working for its promotion is a national responsibility.

The prime minister directed that easy and uninterrupted access to financial resources be ensured for farmers.

The meeting was informed that volume of bank lending to the agriculture sector stood at Rs1.268 trillion in August 2026, while a target of Rs2 trillion by June 2028 has been set under the Access to Finance Plan 2026-2028.

Under the Zarkhez-e app, 35,838 applications have been received for easy access to loans. Of these, Rs7.35 billion has been approved, while loans amounting to Rs1.96 billion have been disbursed.

The volume of bank lending to the SME sector stood at Rs1.067 trillion as of August 2026, while a target of Rs2 trillion by June 2028 has been set under the Access to Finance Plan 2026-2028, the meeting was informed. Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) provided financial literacy training to 1,096 SMEs during the last three months, the meeting was informed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Prime Minister’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar Khan, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, chief secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, IBRD Country Director Bolorma Amgaabazar, presidents and CEOs of Pakistani banks, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.