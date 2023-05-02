PM directs strict action against wheat, sugar, urea smugglers

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the smugglers of wheat, sugar and urea, adversely impacting Pakistan’s foreign remittances and usurping the right of Pakistani people.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the measures to curb the smuggling of the said commodities, the said he would not rest until the country got rid of the menace of smuggling.

The prime minister said he would never allow some black sheep to usurp the country’s foreign remittances and the right of the people of Pakistan.

