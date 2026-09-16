PM directs SMEDA to formulate comprehensive strategy for financial support of SMEs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to formulate a comprehensive strategy for extending financial assistance to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and businesspersons across the country aimed at enhancing their professional capacity and facilitating their access to global markets.

The prime minister directed that promoting entrepreneurship and ensuring equal facilities and uniform technical support in all areas of the country should be among the foremost institutional objectives of SMEDA.

A review meeting was held here, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to review ongoing initiatives being undertaken under the supervision of SMEDA for providing financial support and facilities to small and medium-sized industries and entrepreneurs.

The prime minister directed that the ongoing SMEDA programme aimed at ensuring greater participation of women in small and medium-sized industries and businesses should be further expanded.

He also directed that digital platforms be effectively utilized to provide local entrepreneurs access to national and international commercial markets.

The prime minister said that SMEDA’s strategy for promoting businesses should cover the maximum possible number of regions and sectors.

He further directed SMEDA to formulate a strategy comprising special measures to organize production and commercial linkages of agricultural commodities.

The prime minister directed that equal attention should be given to financial support for entrepreneurs, enhancement of technical capacity and provision of facilities.

The briefing informed the meeting that measures were being taken at all levels to strengthen small and medium-sized industries and support entrepreneurs.

It was further briefed that efforts were underway, in line with international best practices, to increase exports of industrial products associated with small businesses and facilitate their access to global markets.

The meeting was informed that SMEDA, in collaboration with various relevant institutions, was working on an integrated and comprehensive strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Haroon Akhtar, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and officials of the relevant government institutions attended the meeting.