LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all the PTI MPAs from Punjab to beef up their contacts with masses to ensure the party’s electoral victory in the next local government elections in the province.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab.

During the meeting, overall political situation in the province and other political matters was discussed.