PM directs provision of latest equipment, technology to civil armed forces

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while appreciating the civil armed forces for their anti-smuggling efforts, directed for provision of all possible facilities, latest equipment and technology to them.

Chairing an important meeting on performance of the civil armed forces in their anti-smuggling activities, the prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, they were witnessing considerable reduction in smuggling activities.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asimr Munir specially attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Finance and Revenu Muhammad Aurangzeb, IGs FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, DGs Rangers Punjab and Sindh, Pakistan Coast Guards and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of the personnel of the civil armed forces that had been performing their duties despite difficult conditions and challenges.

A number of personnel, in their anti-smuggling efforts, had embraced shahadat, he said, adding that the entire nation saluted them for their sacrifices.

The prime minister further observed that the efforts of civil armed forces were benefiting the national exchequer and reassured his government’s complete support to them in their efforts to curb smuggling.