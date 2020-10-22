PM directs prior environmental studies, conservation for islands development

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct prior environmental studies and ensure conservation of natural resources before launching development work on the islands.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Riverfront Urban Development projects, the prime minister emphasized that the development activity in the two projects would bring in huge investments for Pakistan and create significant employment opportunities for the local people.

He said the revenues earned by the islands projects would be spent on other welfare projects in the respective provinces, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Amin and senior officers.

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Punjab chief secretary, senior member of Punjab Board of Revenue, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman and Bank of Punjab president participated via video link from Lahore.

While briefing about the Pakistan Islands, the Pakistan Islands Development Authority chairman said due attention would be paid to environmental conservation and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In that regard, he said, the Authority was working with international environmental organizations, including International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and had also obtained “Silver Rating” of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the US Green Building Council.

Regarding the CSR initiatives, he informed the meeting that the Fishermen Welfare Fund would be established for welfare schemes of local fishermen.

He assured that the development of Pakistan Islands would be made in an environment friendly manner.

He also briefed in detail about sustainability, water conservation and financial advisory and investment functions of the Authority.

The RUDA chairman briefed the meeting about progress on legal requirements regarding land acquisition, investments and construction.