Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeLatest NewsPM directs Power Division to boost domestic industrial production
Latest NewsNational

PM directs Power Division to boost domestic industrial production

Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting on reforms in power sector on 20 October 2025.
1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the Power Division to develop effective policy recommendations aimed at enhancing domestic industrial production.

He also urged all institutions involved in industrial production to take comprehensive measures to facilitate investors and industrialists.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the agriculture and industrial sectors, the prime minister directed the formulation of a policy to maximize the beneficial use of the country’s power production.

“Electricity production can be best leveraged to increase the output of agricultural and industrial goods,” he said while chairing a meeting on power sector reforms.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on a potential reform package focused on the comprehensive and efficient utilization of the country’s power resources.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor on Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan