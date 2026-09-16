PM directs PIMS’ overhaul, implementation of short-term measures within three months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to implement all short-term remedial and fire safety measures aligned with international standards at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) within the next three months, in light of the inquiry report.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the action plan for improvement of PIMS hospital, instructed the implementation of short-term measures proposed in the inquiry report within three months and to take every possible step to uplift the facility as per international standards.

During the meeting, the inquiry report on the PIMS fire incident and the performance audit of the Institute by the Ministry of National Health Services were reviewed.

He suggested to seek assistance and proposals from PKLI for the fire safety-related system and ensure the proposals mentioned in the World Health Organisation’s report.

The prime minister said that the action plan should also feature the steps to provide medicines and other facilities completely free of charge to the people, and directed to deploy well-reputed human resources and formulate a comprehensive action plan based on long-term measures to improve the PIMS hospital.

He also called for conducting an audit of Polyclinic Hospital to remove irregularities and formulating an action plan for its restructuring, and instructed the Capital Development Authority to ensure implementation of fire safety measures in all government and private hospitals in the federal capital.

He said that the CDA and all relevant institutions should carry out the fire safety audit of government and private buildings and implement fire safety measures.

During the briefing by the Ministry of National Health Services on the steps taken for the improvement of PIMS hospital, it was told that out of the indicators examined in the performance audit of PIMS Hospital, only 39.7% compliance was found compared to the acceptable target of 90%.

Moreover, implementation of 37 proposed measures is being ensured immediately in light of the inquiry report. The participants were also apprised of short, medium, and long-term measures to uplift the facility.

Federal Ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.