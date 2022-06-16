PM directs ministries to resolve issues of Sialkot business community

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed all the federal ministries and provincial departments to resolve issues of the business community of Sialkot and Sialkot International Airport on priority basis so that the present $ 2.5 billion exports of Sialkot could be increased substantially.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Sialkot International Airport here.

He directed that all resources should be utilized in this connection.

The Prime Minister directed the officials of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue to establish sector specific councils to create business friendly environment for the exporters of Sialkot so that development and progress of Sialkot Industrial Zone and Export Processing Zone should be ensured.

The measure will help in saving precious foreign exchange by manufacturing raw material for the export sector with the collaboration of foreign companies.

He said a comprehensive strategy should be formed in collaboration with provincial governments to attract investment for the export sector in the industrial cities of Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot.

The Prime Minister asked the Minister Railways and Civil Aviation officials to devise an implementable plan with mutual consultation to increase foreign commercial flights for Sialkot international airport and special cargo containers for exporters.

The Prime Minister said work should be done on the revival of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train to facilitate exporters and importers.

He asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to complete soon the highways of Sialkot especially Sialkot Pasroor Road and other infrastructure projects including fly over and underpass.

Shehbaz also asked Chief Secretary Punjab to establish science and technology university in Sialkot for providing training in modern technical skills and technologies and start safe city project in Sialkot.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Railways and Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and high level officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab and Governor State Bank attended the meeting through video link.