PM directs maximum facilitation for construction sector investors

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to facilitate the construction sector investors maximum so as to encourage more people to gain benefit from the incentives offered by the government.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing and Construction here, he stressed on devising a comprehensive plan to encourage investors towards the construction sector, in view of giving a boost to the national economy.

The chief secretaries of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave the meeting a briefing on the launch of One-Window Online Portal set up for public convenience.

It was informed that with the launch of the portal, any aspiring citizen would be able to apply online to start a construction project. The portal would reduce human intervention as it would help track the progress of applications, besides determining the performance of the officers concerned.

The prime minister appreciated the launch of the online portal by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project.

Imran Khan termed the project vital for Lahore, which would address its pollution issue and meet other residential needs.

The prime minister directed that the project be completed within the stipulated time by utilizing local resources and manpower.

Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz and Hammad Azhar; Adviser to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Raza Baqir, Punjab Usman Buzdar Chief Minister, Punjab Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman, the federal secretaries for Housing, Planning, Energy, Petroleum and Law, and the Capital Development Authority chairman participated through video link.

Chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated through video-link.