PM directs making Islamabad a model city with improved amenities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized on making Islamabad a model city equipped with improved health, transport and educational facilities for its residents.

Chairing a meeting on status of transport, clean drinking water and development projects of the federal capital, the prime minister stressed addressing the issue of unplanned expansion of population in Islamabad and suburbs on priority basis.

To meet water shortage in capital, the prime minister directed to expedite the project on supply of water from Ghazi Brotha dam.

The meeting decided setting up of Islamabad Mass Transit Authority to ensure completion, management and transport-related matters of Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Project.

The prime minister called for protection of green areas in the capital and taking measures to prevent encroachment.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser on Interior Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistants Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Shehzad, the Chairman CDA and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by the residents of Islamabad relating to provision of clean drinking water, transport and health and education facilities.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister on various development projects in the rural areas of Islamabad.