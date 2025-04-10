PM directs level playing field for industries, their input in next budget

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to provide a level playing field for local industries and incorporate the proposals of industrial and trade bodies into the upcoming federal budget.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) here, said that increasing the country’s exports to boost national revenue was among the government’s priorities.

During the meeting, interim recommendations of the committee formed to make the scheme more effective and benefitting the export sector were presented.

The prime minister instructed for further consultation with the relevant experts on the committee’s recommendations to improve the scheme for facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export-oriented industries.

He directed the committee to finalize its interim recommendations after further consultations and present the report soon.

During the briefing, it was told that the scheme was launched to reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of national exports in global markets.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Prime Minister’s Advisor Syed Tauqir Shah, Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and prominent figures from the export industry.