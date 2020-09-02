PM directs implementation of SC verdict on release of under-trial women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate implementation of an order of Supreme Court regarding release of under-trial and convicted women prisoners, fulfilling the criteria of the verdict.

The Prime Minister in a tweet, referring to Supreme Court’s Order 299/2020, said he gave the directive after a meeting with officials of Ministry of Human Rights, the Attorney General of Pakistan and legal expert Barrister Ali Zafar.

“I have also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration,” he said.

The Ministry of Human Rights had presented its committee’s report on ‘Plight of Women in Pakistan’s Prisons’ to the Prime Minister on August 26.