PM directs for setting new targets for technical, vocational training programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing satisfaction over recent performance of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), directed to set new targets for technical and vocational training programmes to further improve outcomes in future and ensure implementation of the Apprenticeship Law.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting on the newly introduced vocational training ecosystem in the country, during which ongoing training programmes under the NAVTTC were reviewed in detail.

The prime minister said that providing international certifications to Pakistani manpower to enhance global competitiveness was a welcome development.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to accelerate efforts to increase the absorption of Pakistani skilled labour in Gulf countries.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistani youth possessed immense potential and that a comprehensive programme had been launched through NAVTTC to harness these capabilities.

He added that, by the grace of Allah, positive results of technical and vocational training programmes under NAVTTC were now emerging.

He directed that a biometric attendance system be implemented for trainees and instructors in all NAVTTC partner training institutions.

Emphasising coordination with provincial institutions, the prime minister instructed that NAVTTC programmes be expanded to provide training to a larger workforce across the country.

He further said that providing youth with training along with international certifications in skills that were in high global demand should remain the top priority. The prime minister directed that membership of institutions showing unsatisfactory performance under NAVTTC be suspended and strict action be taken against them.

He also instructed that complete digitisation of the NAVTTC system and online monitoring mechanisms be further strengthened and made more effective.

The meeting was attended by private-sector third-party validators working with NAVTTC, industrial partners, professional firms, representatives of chambers of commerce and business associations, as well as experts from the artificial intelligence and information technology sectors.

The meeting was informed that targets assigned by the prime minister for NAVTTC training programmes had been successfully achieved. NAVTTC is ensuring third-party validation of its vocational training programmes, including biometric attendance of trainees and maintenance of high standards for trainers.

The meeting was further informed that Pakistan’s first skill-based bond had been launched under NAVTTC, through which results-based funding for vocational training was being obtained from the private sector.

It was further shared that training programmes in information technology, agriculture, fintech, mining, tourism, sports, hospitality, shipbuilding, and other high-demand international sectors were currently underway across the country under NAVTTC.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, all technical and vocational training programmes under NAVTTC had been aligned with industry requirements, with 148 industries engaged nationwide. In addition, training programmes have also been launched in madaris. The meeting was also briefed regarding the graduates who had successfully completed these programmes.

While presenting statistics, it was informed that over the past year, 146,000 individuals received training through NAVTTC, while more than 15,000 were awarded international certifications. Through the Takmeel initiative, over 300,000 individuals received training, and more than 280,000 people secured employment in Saudi Arabia through this system. Moreover, after evaluation of more than 350 institutions, NAVTTC granted them licences to provide internationally recognised training.

The meeting was also told that, in addition to launching a pilot project for industry-specific vocational training for over 10,000 individuals, 2,600 new institutions had been registered. It was explained that payments to training providers were made on the basis of results. Briefings were also given regarding Google, Microsoft, and other international certification bodies.

The meeting was informed that all targets assigned to NAVTTC by the prime minister had been achieved.